Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,756 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

NYSE VAC opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.