Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,088,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

WOOF stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

