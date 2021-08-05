Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.46 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

