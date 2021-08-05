Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Rogers worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers by 281.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $188.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.07. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

