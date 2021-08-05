Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 276,349 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

