Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,257 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co raised its stake in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

