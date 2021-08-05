Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,424 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.