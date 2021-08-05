Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,404 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 405.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WPG stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

