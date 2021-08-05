Private Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Premier Financial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $246.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.