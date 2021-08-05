Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Professional has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $272.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Professional by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Professional by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

