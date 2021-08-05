PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,381. PROG has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.