PROG (NYSE:PRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get PROG alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRG. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PRG stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of PROG by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROG (PRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.