Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0253 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $628,246.06 and approximately $1.86 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00102799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.25 or 0.99962741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00855408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

