Project Pai (PAI) Hits One Day Volume of $982,186.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $982,186.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028864 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00027822 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,765,467,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,376,309 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

