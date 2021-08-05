Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PPCB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

