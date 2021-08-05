Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

