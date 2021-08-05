Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

