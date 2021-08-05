Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after buying an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.