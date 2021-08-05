Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

