Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRYMY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

