PS Business Parks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:PSB opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95.
In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
