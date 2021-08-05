PS Business Parks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PSB opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

