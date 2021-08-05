PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,750 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.30 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.