Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. 717,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

