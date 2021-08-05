Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce $51.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.19 million to $52.83 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $70.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $274.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.66 million to $276.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.62 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $303.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 993,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,052. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $276.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.