Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Achieves $396.95 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $396.95 million and $64.28 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00102562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,398.19 or 0.99558214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.90 or 0.00825347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

