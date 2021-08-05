Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 346,632 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £322.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.48.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

