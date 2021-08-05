Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 9,430 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.