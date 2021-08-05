Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Lifted by Analyst

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Timken in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 306,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

