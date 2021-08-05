Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.85. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

