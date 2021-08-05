Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

