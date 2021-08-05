Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reduced by Analyst

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,161,130. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

