Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

