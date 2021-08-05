Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Issued By B. Riley

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NeoPhotonics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPTN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NPTN opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

