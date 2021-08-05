Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.