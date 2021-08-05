Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Issued By KeyCorp

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WLK. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.