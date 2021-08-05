Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Decreased by Analyst

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 109.65%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCPC. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TCPC stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

