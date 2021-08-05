Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reduced by KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $124,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.