Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.76. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

