Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Decreased by KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

