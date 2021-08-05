Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $292.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock worth $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

