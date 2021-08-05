Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $439.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

