Q3 Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Q3 Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Nucor by 19,364.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,277 shares of company stock worth $13,816,386 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 153,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.03. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

