Q3 Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,595 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 23,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 33,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

