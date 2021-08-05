Q3 Asset Management Sells 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Q3 Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. 4,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,096. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

