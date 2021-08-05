Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Issued By William Blair

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.89.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.85. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

