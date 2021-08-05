Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REYN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

