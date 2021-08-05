Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Increased by SVB Leerink

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

GDRX opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,518,938 shares worth $53,841,143. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

