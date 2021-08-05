Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,969. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

