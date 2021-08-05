Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE:KWR opened at $245.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

