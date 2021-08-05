Quant (QNT) Trading Up 28.2% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Quant has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $55.03 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $172.65 or 0.00423473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.29 or 0.00775816 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

